SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Özkal. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apmr.2024.04.015

PMID

38740082

Abstract

I read with great interest the study by Chen and Chou entitled "Biomechanical balance measures during timed up and go test improve prediction of prospective falls in older adult"1. The authors demonstrated that frontal plane COM motion measures during the sit-to-walk element of the timed-up-and-go test is the most reliable predictor of future recurrent falls. I congratulate the authors for investigating an important topic. However, I would like to comment on some issues pertaining to detailed information of the older adults and methodological issues as below.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print