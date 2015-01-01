Abstract

BACKGROUND: Qingyang is located in the northwest of China. By analyzing the current situation and risk factors of bullying in junior high schools in Qingyang City, and identify relevant data for formulating prevention and control measures of bullying in western backward areas.



METHODS: Qingyang City is divided into four regions based on economic level and population quality. One junior high school is randomly selected from each region, a total of 1200 students from 4 junior high schools of different levels in Qingyang City were randomly selected, and the "Questionnaire on Middle School Students' School bullying" was administered between December 2021 and February 2022.



RESULTS: The reporting rate of bullying in junior high schools in Qingyang was 47.35%. The incidence of campus bullying among urban-rural integration junior high schools, senior students, and male students is higher than that of municipal -level junior high schools, junior students, and female students (P< 0.05). The results of binary logistic regression showed that the second grade of junior high school (OR = 1.39,95% CI: 1.022-1.894), poor student performance (OR = 1.744,95% CI: 1.09-2.743), external dissatisfaction (OR = 2.09,95% CI: 1.177-3.427), mother working in an enterprise (OR = 1.623,95% CI: 1.074-2.453), and urban-rural integration middle school (OR = 3.631,95% CI: 2.547-5.177) were factors affecting bullying in junior high school campus.



CONCLUSION: The reporting rate of bullying in junior high schools in Qingyang City was relatively high, mostly occurring in places lacking supervision and after-school hours. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Not applicable.

