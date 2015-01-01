Abstract

Acknowledge the emotional impact



Gail Kinman, professor of occupational health psychology, Birkbeck Business School, says, "The sudden death of a colleague can be shocking, distressing, and destabilising. For a death by suicide, emotional responses can be intense, with wide ranging consequences. 'Suicide postvention' refers to the measures an organisation takes to offer sensitive and effective support following a death by suicide.



"Although suicide is rare, healthcare professionals are at greater risk. I was commissioned by the Louise Tebboth Foundation and the Society of Occupational Medicine to develop a postvention toolkit to support people working in primary care following a colleague's suicide. The findings revealed the challenges staff encounter and the enduring impact on individuals and organisations. Although every situation is unique, the toolkit outlines key actions across four stages: the first day, first week, first month, and long term.1



"On the first day, acknowledging the emotional impact of the death is crucial, as is the need to support colleagues and manage their distress. At this stage, providing accurate information is important. Managers play a vital role in assessing staffing needs and encouraging those in distress to take time off. The need for managers to receive as well as provide support was strongly emphasised. ...

