|
Citation
|
Oyekanmi O, Dong C, Wills B, Cumpston KL. Clin. Toxicol. (Phila) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38738682
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: There has been a previous case report of peri-arrest muscle rigidity in the setting of severe salicylate poisoning (serum salicylate concentration 1,500 mg/L), described as paratonia or rapid rigor mortis. We present an image of rapid rigor mortis in another fatal salicylate poisoning. CASE SUMMARY: We report a 42-year-old male with severe salicylate poisoning (peak salicylate concentration 1,600 mg/L). During the peri-arrest period, the patient developed isotonic flexion of the upper and lower extremities, the clinical signs of rapid-occurring rigor mortis. Despite resuscitative efforts, the patient died. IMAGE: Our patient is exhibiting peri-arrest rigidity in the upper extremities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Oxidative phosphorylation; paratonia; rapid rigor mortis; salicylates; uncoupling