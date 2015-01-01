|
Li L, Liang Z, Li G, Xu H, Yang X, Liu X, Zhang X, Wang J, Zhang Z, Zhou Y. CNS Neurosci. Ther. 2024; 30(5): e14684.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38739217
AIMS: Limited understanding exists regarding the neurobiological mechanisms underlying non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide attempts (SA) in depressed adolescents. The maturation of brain network is crucial during adolescence, yet the abnormal alternations in depressed adolescents with NSSI or NSSI+SA remain poorly understood.
*Brain/diagnostic imaging/physiopathology; *Magnetic Resonance Imaging; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology; adolescence; Adolescent; Child; depression; Depression/psychology/physiopathology/diagnostic imaging; Female; Humans; machine learning; Male; Nerve Net/diagnostic imaging/physiopathology; Neural Pathways/physiopathology/diagnostic imaging; non‐suicidal self‐injury; resting‐state functional connectivity; suicidal attempt