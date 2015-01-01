Abstract

AIMS: Limited understanding exists regarding the neurobiological mechanisms underlying non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide attempts (SA) in depressed adolescents. The maturation of brain network is crucial during adolescence, yet the abnormal alternations in depressed adolescents with NSSI or NSSI+SA remain poorly understood.



METHODS: Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data were collected from 114 depressed adolescents, classified into three groups: clinical control (non-self-harm), NSSI only, and NSSI+SA based on self-harm history. The alternations of resting-state functional connectivity (RSFC) were identified through support vector machine-based classification.



RESULTS: Convergent alterations in NSSI and NSSI+SA predominantly centered on the inter-network RSFC between the Limbic network and the three core neurocognitive networks (SalVAttn, Control, and Default networks). Divergent alterations in the NSSI+SA group primarily focused on the Visual, Limbic, and Subcortical networks. Additionally, the severity of depressive symptoms only showed a significant correlation with altered RSFCs between Limbic and DorsAttn or Visual networks, strengthening the fact that increased depression severity alone does not fully explain observed FC alternations in the NSSI+SA group.



CONCLUSION: Convergent alterations suggest a shared neurobiological mechanism along the self-destructiveness continuum. Divergent alterations may indicate biomarkers differentiating risk for SA, informing neurobiologically guided interventions.

