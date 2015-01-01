SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li L, Liang Z, Li G, Xu H, Yang X, Liu X, Zhang X, Wang J, Zhang Z, Zhou Y. CNS Neurosci. Ther. 2024; 30(5): e14684.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/cns.14684

PMID

38739217

PMCID

PMC11090151

Abstract

AIMS: Limited understanding exists regarding the neurobiological mechanisms underlying non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide attempts (SA) in depressed adolescents. The maturation of brain network is crucial during adolescence, yet the abnormal alternations in depressed adolescents with NSSI or NSSI+SA remain poorly understood.

METHODS: Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data were collected from 114 depressed adolescents, classified into three groups: clinical control (non-self-harm), NSSI only, and NSSI+SA based on self-harm history. The alternations of resting-state functional connectivity (RSFC) were identified through support vector machine-based classification.

RESULTS: Convergent alterations in NSSI and NSSI+SA predominantly centered on the inter-network RSFC between the Limbic network and the three core neurocognitive networks (SalVAttn, Control, and Default networks). Divergent alterations in the NSSI+SA group primarily focused on the Visual, Limbic, and Subcortical networks. Additionally, the severity of depressive symptoms only showed a significant correlation with altered RSFCs between Limbic and DorsAttn or Visual networks, strengthening the fact that increased depression severity alone does not fully explain observed FC alternations in the NSSI+SA group.

CONCLUSION: Convergent alterations suggest a shared neurobiological mechanism along the self-destructiveness continuum. Divergent alterations may indicate biomarkers differentiating risk for SA, informing neurobiologically guided interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

*Brain/diagnostic imaging/physiopathology; *Magnetic Resonance Imaging; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology; adolescence; Adolescent; Child; depression; Depression/psychology/physiopathology/diagnostic imaging; Female; Humans; machine learning; Male; Nerve Net/diagnostic imaging/physiopathology; Neural Pathways/physiopathology/diagnostic imaging; non‐suicidal self‐injury; resting‐state functional connectivity; suicidal attempt

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print