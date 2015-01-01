|
Citation
|
Strumila R, Lengvenyte A, Zdanavicius L, Badaras R, Dlugauskas E, Lesinskiene S, Matiekus E, Marcinkevicius M, Venceviciene L, Utkus A, Kaminskas A, Petrenas T, Songailiene J, Vitkus D, Ambrozaityte L. Compr. Psychoneuroendocrinol. 2024; 19: e100235.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38737407
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal ideation, an important risk factor for suicide attempts, has an unclear neurobiological basis and is potentially linked to the dysregulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and immune-inflammatory systems. While inflammatory markers have been associated with suicide attempts and, to a lower extent suicidal ideation, the data on the role of a stress-response system is less robust, with most studies carried out with cortisol showing inconsistent results. The present study extends on the previous studies implicating stress-response and immune-inflammatory systems in suicidal thoughts and behaviours, focusing on the associations of several stress-response (adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), cortisol, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)) and immune-inflammatory (C-reactive protein (CRP),interle ukin-6 (IL-6), and tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha)) with suicidal ideation severity in recent suicide attempters, patients with major depressive disorder, and non-psychiatric controls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH); Antidepressants; Beck scale for suicide ideation/suicide severity index (BSS/SSI); Biomarkers; Cortisol; Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis; Inflammation (IL6 and TNF alpha); Major depressive disorder (MDD); Stress response; Suicidal ideation