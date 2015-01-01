Abstract

Introduction This research aims to investigate the role of time since trauma (TST) in refining trauma team activation (TTA) criteria within a level I trauma center. We analyze the association between TST and post-emergency department (ED) disposition, proposing new insights for the enhancement of TTA criteria.



METHODS A retrospective analysis was conducted on a dataset comprising 3,693 patients presenting to a level I trauma center following motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) from 2016 to 2021. Data from a trauma registry, encompassing time of injury, time of ED arrival, TTA status, and post-ED disposition, were utilized. TST was calculated as the difference between the time of injury and the time of ED arrival. Patients that received TTA, full or partial, were categorized based on TST (less than one hour, one to two hours, and two or more hours). Statistical analyses, including chi-square tests, were performed using the Statistical Analysis System (SAS) (version 3.8, SAS Institute Inc., Cary, NC).



RESULTS Of the 1,261 patients meeting the criteria, 98.3% received TTA, with decreasing TTA rates observed with increasing TST (p = 0.0076). A significant association was found between TST and post-ED disposition for patients who received TTA (p = 0.0007). Compared to the other TST groups, a higher proportion of patients with a TST of two or more hours were admitted, sent to the intensive care unit (ICU), and sent to the operating room (OR). Conclusion The study indicates a statistically significant relationship between TST and TTA rates, challenging our assumptions about the decreased need for TTA over time. While a longer TST was associated with a lower percentage of TTA, patients with a TST of two or more hours demonstrated increased rates of admission, ICU utilization, and surgical interventions. This suggests that TTA criteria may benefit from refinement to include patients with longer TST. Acknowledging study limitations, such as a small sample size and retrospective design, this research contributes valuable insights into potential considerations for optimizing trauma care protocols.

Language: en