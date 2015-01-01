Abstract

Intrusion due to trauma is regarded as one of the most severe luxation injuries of permanent dentition. However, resulting from the axial displacement of a tooth into the alveolar socket due to trauma, intrusion is a rather infrequent luxation injury involving permanent teeth.1-3 The management of intrusion can be either passive (spontaneous re-eruption) or active (repositioning through surgical or orthodontic extrusion).2, 4 According to the International Association of Dental Traumatology guidelines, all teeth with immature roots should be allowed to re-erupt spontaneously.4 In this issue, Singhal et al.5 investigated the impact of various stages of root development on the success of spontaneous re-eruption of intruded teeth. Data from 80 children (125 teeth) aged 6-12 years who experienced intrusion was analyzed. Primary outcome measures were successful re-eruption, and secondary outcomes included observed complications during follow-up. The root development stage was found to be significantly associated with the success of spontaneous re-eruption in immature teeth and pulp survival, with open apices offering better chances of revascularization.



Orofacial trauma is considered a public health problem in high-impact sports, imposing a detrimental impact on oral health-related quality of life.6-8 The main concerns are not only the physical and functional impact but also the esthetic ramifications, psychosocial impairment, and incurred cost.9, 10 To reduce the incidence and severity of oral trauma, a custom-made mouthguard is recommended.11-13 Contact sports-related dental trauma contributes to a significant proportion of sports injuries among school children.6, 14 In this issue, Udayamalee et al.15 conducted a study among 1340 adolescent contact sports players in Sri Lanka. A checklist was administered to obtain demographic information, sports practices, and the use of mouthguards. A proper understanding of dental trauma prevalence makes targeting dental trauma reduction and oral health program plans possible and more effective.



Basketball is characterized by sprinting and jumping, a very aggressive defense system, and body contact among players, making contact injuries likely.8, 13 In this issue, Doğan et al.16 compared basketball players' subjective assessments of different thicknesses of custom-made and boil-and-bite mouthguards. Sixty systematically healthy male professional basketball players evaluated mouthguard comfort and usability, including comfort, fit, stability, tiredness, thirsting, oral dryness, nausea, speaking, breathing, drinking, ease of wear and removal, and inclination to chew. The optimal thickness of mouthguards for basketball players may lead to their consistent use and improved compliance with proper protection against dental trauma. ...

