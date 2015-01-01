|
Budak L, Levin L. Dent. Traumatol. 2024; 40(3): 239-242.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38738536
Intrusion due to trauma is regarded as one of the most severe luxation injuries of permanent dentition. However, resulting from the axial displacement of a tooth into the alveolar socket due to trauma, intrusion is a rather infrequent luxation injury involving permanent teeth.1-3 The management of intrusion can be either passive (spontaneous re-eruption) or active (repositioning through surgical or orthodontic extrusion).2, 4 According to the International Association of Dental Traumatology guidelines, all teeth with immature roots should be allowed to re-erupt spontaneously.4 In this issue, Singhal et al.5 investigated the impact of various stages of root development on the success of spontaneous re-eruption of intruded teeth. Data from 80 children (125 teeth) aged 6-12 years who experienced intrusion was analyzed. Primary outcome measures were successful re-eruption, and secondary outcomes included observed complications during follow-up. The root development stage was found to be significantly associated with the success of spontaneous re-eruption in immature teeth and pulp survival, with open apices offering better chances of revascularization.
*Athletic Injuries/prevention & control; *Facial Injuries/prevention & control; Humans