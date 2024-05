Abstract

BACKGROUND: While several studies documented a positive correlation between childhood maltreatment severity and dissociation severity, it is currently unknown whether specific dissociative symptoms cluster together among individuals with childhood trauma histories ranging from none to severe.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to explore symptom constellations across the whole spectrum of dissociative processing from patients with severe dissociative disorders to healthy controls and relate these to maltreatment severity and sociodemographic characteristics.



METHODS: We employed latent profile analysis to explore symptom profiles based on five subscales, measuring absorption, depersonalization, derealization, somatoform and identity alteration, based on the 20 items of the German short version of the Dissociative Experiences Scale-II (Fragebogen zu Dissoziativen Symptomen-20) in a large aggregate sample (n = 3,128) overrepresenting patients with trauma-related disorders. We then related these profiles to maltreatment severity as measured by the five subscales of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire as well as sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: Based on the five FDS subscales, six clusters differentiated by symptom severity, but not symptom constellations, were identified. Somatoform dissociation varied in accordance with the remaining symptom clusters. The cluster with the highest overall symptom severity entailed nearly all subjects diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder and was characterized by extreme levels of childhood maltreatment. Both abuse and neglect were predictive of cluster membership throughout.



CONCLUSIONS: The higher the severity of dissociative processing in a cluster, the more subjects reported high severity and multiplicity of childhood maltreatment. However, some subjects remain resilient to the development of dissociative processing although they experience extreme childhood maltreatment.

