Citation
Skogen JC, Thørrisen MM, Knudsen AKS, Reneflot A, Sivertsen B. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1328819.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38737856
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: High levels of alcohol consumption among college students have been observed across countries. Heavy drinking episodes are particularly prevalent in this population, making early identification of potentially harmful drinking critical from a public health perspective. Short screening instruments such as the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) are serviceable in this regard. However, there is a need for studies investigating the criterion validity of AUDIT in the student population. The aim was to examine the criterion validity of the full AUDIT and AUDIT-C (the first three items directly gauging consumption patterns) in a sample of college and university students using 12-month prevalence of alcohol use disorder derived from an electronic, self-administered version of the World Health Organization (WHO) Composite International Diagnostic Interview, fifth version (CIDI 5.0), which serves as the 'gold standard'.
Language: en
Keywords
*Students; Adolescent; Adult; Alcohol Drinking in College; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; alcohol use disorder; Alcoholism/diagnosis; AUDIT; CIDI; drinking; Female; Humans; Male; Mass Screening; Norway; Prevalence; Reproducibility of Results; screening; students; Surveys and Questionnaires; Universities; validity; Young Adult