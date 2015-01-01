Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate and compare the differences between the incidence of falls, balance and living environment among older persons in urban villages and other types of residential areas.



METHODS: We surveyed 580 older adults living in different types of residential areas in Shantou, China, surveying basic information, fall incidence, balance ability testing of older persons, home environment safety assessment.



RESULTS: The incidence of falls among older people in urban villages (19.54 %) was between urban areas(26.63 %) and rural areas(16.91 %). The influencing factors of falls in different residential types were different. Near-fall, abnormal bowel movement, and impaired balance ability were the risk factors of falls among older persons in urban villages. Divorce/single, fair and poor hearing loss and near-fall were the risk factors of falls in urban older adults. Frailty and impaired balance ability were the risk factors of falls in rural older people.



CONCLUSIONS: Risk factors for falls in older people vary according to the characteristics of their living areas and relevant interventions should be targeted according to the characteristics of falls occurring in different residential areas.

Language: en