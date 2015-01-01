SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grautoff S, Watol M. Herzschrittmacherther. Elektrophysiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00399-024-01026-w

38739286

New smart devices that have the potential to support the health and well-being of their owners have become available. In particular, smart watches are able to identify a fall by the person who is wearing the watch and report it to pre-defined contacts and the local emergency control center. Falls in older people are common and only rarely caused by malignant cardiac arrhythmia. The case of an elderly male whose smart watch automatically reported his fall due to ventricular fibrillation to the local emergency control center is described. Through the intervention of the wearer's device, the activated dispatcher called the patient's wife, who found her husband lying unresponsive on the floor. Emergency medical services responded immediately and were able to successfully resuscitate the patient. A hospital discharge without any long-term complications was achieved.


Dispatcher; Emergency control center; Malignant arrythmia; Smart devices; Sudden cardiac death

