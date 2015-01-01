Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial skeleton is the most vulnerable site for trauma due to its prominence. The aim of our study was to analyse the cause and pattern of maxillofacial injuries & to correlate the aetiology and pattern of facial injury.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This prospective study includes 304 patients with facial trauma, who reported to our institute within a time span of 2 years. Data were collected on basis of sociodemographic status plus additional data obtained on type of injury, aetiology, location and status of the victim.



RESULT: The most frequent cause of maxillofacial trauma (MFT) was fall (43.3%) followed by RTA (34.2%) and assault (15.1%). In upper 3rd face region frontal bone fracture was prevalent with 1.3%, while in the midface, zygomatic complex (ZMC) fracture (3.9%) and in lower 3rd part of face, mandible fracture (42.8%) and dentoalveolar fracture (30.2%). Mandible was the most prevalent site for trauma. Although fall was the main aetiological factor in our study, midfacial injuries were mainly due to assault and RTA. Combination of mandibular fracture and soft tissue injury were mainly seen in RTA and injury due to fall. Conservative management was mainly employed for treatment with 46.1% followed by ORIF with 36.2%.



CONCLUSION: Changing trend in aetiology of MFT was noted. Furthermore, study should be conducted for better understanding, and to carry out preventive measure for the same.

