Abstract

PURPOSE: Brief Admission by self-referral (BA) is a standardized crisis-management intervention for individuals with self-harm and risk for suicide. This study explored relatives' experiences of BA. Relatives' perspectives may contribute to an increased understanding of the effects of BA given the relatives' role as support and informal caregivers as well as being co-sufferers.



METHODS: Fourteen relatives to adults with access to BA within one Swedish region participated in focus groups analysed with reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: We generated themes evolving around three meaning-based concepts: access (A low threshold to a safe back-up is crucial and obstacles may easily break faith), independence (Trust in their ability with care and respect), and recovery (The rest and relational recovery we all get are needed and invaluable).



CONCLUSIONS: BA brings considerable value to users and relatives, by supporting them to take care of themselves and each other. Communication and involvement of relatives may enhance users' ability to overcome obstacles to accessing BA. Implementation and adherence may be strengthened by supervision of BA staff and education of emergency care staff. Resources are needed to improve access. Mapping hurdles to BA, support through peers and targeted psychoeducation may improve recovery for BA users and their relatives.

