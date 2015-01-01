|
Lindkvist RM, Eckerström J, Landgren K, Westling S. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2024; 19(1): e2353460.
38739443
Abstract
PURPOSE: Brief Admission by self-referral (BA) is a standardized crisis-management intervention for individuals with self-harm and risk for suicide. This study explored relatives' experiences of BA. Relatives' perspectives may contribute to an increased understanding of the effects of BA given the relatives' role as support and informal caregivers as well as being co-sufferers.
*Crisis Intervention; *Family/psychology; *Focus Groups; *Qualitative Research; *Self-Injurious Behavior/therapy/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adult; Aged; brief admission; Caregivers/psychology; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; prevention; psychiatric inpatient care; Referral and Consultation; reflexive thematic analysis; relatives; Self-harm; suicidal ideation; Sweden; Young Adult