|
Citation
|
Ye Y, Li Y, Wu X, Zhou X. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38739050
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Depression and suicidal ideation (SI) are common in adolescents. However, the relation between the two is unclear. According to the cognitive model of suicidal behavior and learned helplessness theory, lack of certainty in control (LCC), referring to individuals' deficiency in predictability, certainty, and control of life, may be an important factor linking the two. Thus, the current study aimed to investigate the temporal relation between depression and SI in adolescents and to assess the mediating role of LCC in this relation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Lack of certainty in control; Random-intercept cross-lagged panel model; Suicidal ideation