Abstract

PURPOSE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) and substance use in adolescents and young adults (AYAs) are significant public health issues in the United States. Together, they can harm emotional regulation and romantic relationship functioning. This study examines the role of concordant and discordant substance use on IPV within AYA relationships.



METHODS: A prospective cohort of community-recruited AYA women in a heterosexual dating relationship with past-month IPV completed four months of daily surveys via a cell phone. Each day, participants reported any IPV perpetration and/or victimization, their alcohol and drug use, and observed partner substance use. Concordant substance use was coded when the participant and partner used drugs or alcohol on the same day. Discordant use was coded when only the participant or partner used drugs or alcohol on a given day. Alcohol and drug use were modeled separately. Generalized estimating equations accounted for the correlation of repeated measures.



RESULTS: Participants (N = 143) were 18.2 (1.1) years old, 93% African American race. Discordant alcohol and drug use was associated with same-day victimization, perpetration, and co-occurring violence compared to concordant nonuse. Similarly, concordant alcohol use, drug use, and alcohol/drug use were associated with increased odds of victimization, perpetration, and co-occurring violence compared to concordant nonuse.



DISCUSSION: Daily data illustrated that dyadic patterns of substance use are associated with IPV. These findings may facilitate the development of effective and developmentally appropriate IPV intervention programs for AYA that also integrate strategies to reduce substance use.

