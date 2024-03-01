Abstract

PURPOSE: Youth experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness need tailored prevention programming to prevent unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. This study evaluated the efficacy of a small-group, future-oriented positive youth development (PYD) intervention to reduce sexual risk behaviors.



METHOD: Youth aged 14-19 (n = 483) experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness were recruited at youth-serving agencies and in alternative schools. Each cohort enrolled was randomized either to a 10-session, 5-week group future-oriented intervention to support them in adopting health-promoting behaviors such as using contraception, including condom use (n = 244) or to a no-treatment condition where they received usual services/schooling (n = 239). We assessed at baseline and 3-month and 9-month follow-up (1) vaginal intercourse without consistent contraception use, (2) vaginal and anal intercourse without consistent condom use, and (3) sexual risk behaviors, including current (last 3 months) effective contraception use by females who did not report current use at baseline.



RESULTS: There was no significant difference between treatment and control conditions for most outcomes. However, among females not currently using contraception at baseline, 34% in the treatment condition compared to 12.9% in the control condition reported using contraception in the 3 months before the 9-month survey, a statistically significant difference.



DISCUSSION: This sexual risk reduction intervention, grounded in PYD theory and tailored to address the needs of marginalized groups of youth, demonstrated efficacy at increasing contraceptive uptake among females. The need for PYD interventions that can be delivered in a variety of nontraditional school and service settings are discussed.

