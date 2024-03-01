Abstract

PURPOSE: Driving after drinking is a preventable threat to public health. We examined the prospective association of adolescent-reported parental monitoring knowledge (PMK) with recurrent driving after drinking in emerging adulthood.



METHODS: We analyzed six annual rounds (1-4, 6, 11) of the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 with a sample of 5,261 participants. PMK variables were created to recategorize parental monitoring measures by age of the youth. Recurrent driving after drinking was measured in 2002 and 2007 and dichotomized. Unadjusted and adjusted binary logistic regressions analyzed the association of PMK at ages 14, 15, 16, and 17 with recurrent drinking after driving in 2002 (ages 18-23) and 2007 (ages 22-28). Adjusted models included age, sex, race, household income, and education.



RESULTS: Mother's PMK from ages 14 to 17 was inversely associated with recurrent driving after drinking in 2002 (adjusted odds ratios [AORs]: 0.89 [p =.003, age 14], 0.93 [marginal p =.062, age 15], 0.88 [p =.0003, age 16], 0.88 [p =.0003, age 17]). By 2007, the only significant association between mother's PMK and recurrent driving after drinking was for age 16 (AOR: 0.95, p =.017). For father's PMK, significant inverse associations were only found for ages 16 and 17 with 2002 recurrent driving after drinking (AORs: 0.93, p =.025 and.88, p =.0005) and age 15 (AOR: 0.95, p =.021) with 2007 recurrent driving after drinking.



DISCUSSION: Adolescent perceived PMK appears to offer protection against recurrent driving after drinking in emerging adulthood. This protective effect appears to wane as youth reach their mid-twenties.



