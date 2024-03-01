Abstract

PURPOSE: Transgender and nonbinary youth disproportionately experience adverse mental health outcomes compared to cisgender youth. This study examined differences in their mental health needs and supports, barriers to care, and receipt of mental health care.



METHODS: This study examined cross-sectional data from 43,339 adolescents who completed the California Healthy Kids Survey, 4% (n = 1,876) of whom identified as transgender and/or nonbinary. Chi-square test and t-test were used to compare mental health needs and supports, resilience, and barriers to and receipt of care experienced by transgender and nonbinary youth compared to cisgender youth.



RESULTS: Transgender and nonbinary youth were significantly more likely to experience chronic sadness/hopelessness (74% vs. 35%) and consider suicide (53% vs. 14%) and less likely to report resilience factors (school connectedness: mean score 3.12 vs. 3.52). Transgender and nonbinary youth were significantly less likely to be willing to talk to teachers/adults from school (12% vs. 18%) or parents/family members (21% vs. 43%), but more willing to talk to counselors (25% vs. 19%) regarding mental health concerns. Transgender and nonbinary youth were significantly more likely to select being afraid (48% vs. 20%), not knowing how to get help (44% vs. 30%), or concern their parents would find out (61% vs. 36%) as barriers to seeking mental health care, yet reported slightly higher odds of receiving care when needed (odds ratio: 1.2).



DISCUSSION: Transgender and nonbinary youth are more likely to report mental health concerns and barriers to seeking care than cisgender youth. Increasing access to care is critical for this population.

Language: en