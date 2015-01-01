Abstract

There have been a large number of masscasualty incidents in recent years, including climate change-related disasters, mass shootings, terrorist attacks, transportation accidents and a global pandemic. Communities, families and friends have suffered grief and loss, while nations continue to bear the scars of trauma. Disasters caused by acts with criminality, although necessarily managed by the police for the investigative aspect, must be planned for, and responded to with victim-centred practices by the police, local government and other relevant community stakeholders for the duration of the response and recovery. Inconsistency and confusion over terminology and language in emergency management can lead to a lack of understanding about which stakeholders or agencies should be engaged in, and responsible for different aspects of the planning, preparedness, mitigation and response to a community disaster - regardless of what type of disaster it is, and irrespective of the disaster being caused by a person or persons with ill-intent. This paper discusses how a wholeof- community and victim-centred approach to criminal act disaster response should be applied to support those persons most adversely affected by the incident. It also promotes the application of victim-centred practices to ensure that the needs of victims are regarded ethically, and with compassion following any disaster caused by an act of criminality. The term 'mass victimisation incident' will be introduced and applied through a case study.

