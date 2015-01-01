Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The incidence of hanging has increased over the last ten years and is the most common method of suicide. Because of its multifactorial causation, the reason behind hanging remains unfolded unless the victims leave a suicidal note. In the present study, the psychodynamic factors of hanging were assessed among the survivors of suicidal hanging.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted at S.C.B Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, India, over a period of three years. Eighty-two individuals admitted in medicine ward of this tertiary care hospital to receive treatment for the complications as a sequel of hanging and willing to participate in study were included after obtaining informed consent. The information was recorded in a pre-designed pro forma.



RESULTS: Subjects from rural areas (87.8%) and low socio-economic backgrounds (67.1%) attempted suicide more often. Most of the victims were in the age group of 21-30 years, followed by less than 20 years. The most common cause of attempted suicide by hanging was family-related issues, and mainly by immediately available materials like dupattas, saree, lungi, and other fabrics. Females in rural areas and males from urban areas attempted suicide by hanging in significantly higher proportions (P = 0.041).



CONCLUSION: Most people commit suicide at a younger age due to failure to cope with the different stressful situations. The most common reason for attempted suicide by hanging was family-related issues. Early intervention in family disputes in developing countries, especially in younger individuals, may help to curb suicide.

