Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabis is one of the most widely used psychoactive substances globally, with an increasing trend in its legalization for both medical and recreational purposes in various countries. While cannabis offers potential therapeutic benefits, its regular use can lead to the development of Cannabis Use Disorders (CUDs). Understanding the epidemiology of CUDs is crucial in assessing the public health burden associated with cannabis use.



METHODS: Epidemiological parameters of CUDs were assessed using the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) methodology across different age-groups, years, sexes, and locations worldwide from 1990-2019.



RESULTS: Globally, for both sexes combined, prevalent cases of CUDs increased steadily from 17.1 million(95%UI=12.7-22.8million) in 1990 to 23.8-million(95%UI=17.8-30.9 million) in 2019. All age-adjusted highest number of incidence observed in High-Income-North-America(HINA)(121/100,000), followed by Australasia(100/100,000), Oceania(83.97/100,000), Tropical Latin America(69.59/100,000). Globally, age-standardized disability-adjusted life years rate(ASDR) observed higher in HINA, followed by Australasia, and Western-Europe. In male, all-age incidence counts increased from 1.7 million(95%UI=1.3-2.4million) in 1990 to 2.4 million(95%UI=1.8-3.2 million) in 2019. The highest annual percentage of change in age-standardized incidence rate(ASIR) was found in East-Asia (22%) followed by Middle-East and North-Africa(MENA)(15%). The age group of 15-24 years exhibited the highest burden of CUDs.



CONCLUSION: The widespread occurrence of CUDs on a global scale poses a substantial challenge to public health. Understanding the impact of CUDs and implementing evidence-based interventions is crucial in mitigating the associated individual, societal, and economic burdens. Continued research, collaboration, and knowledge dissemination are essential to inform policies, prevention efforts, and treatment strategies aimed at addressing CUDs on a global-scale.

