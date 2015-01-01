Abstract

BACKGROUND: According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, every year 28-35% of people over 65 years and 32-42% of people over 70 years experience falls. Given that many falls are preventable, can occur in any population, and can result in significant morbidity and mortality, falls are receiving more attention as a major global issue.



OBJECTIVE: The objectives of this study were as follows: 1. To measure the prevalence of falls among the elderly living in the Thrissur Taluk Health Centre. 2. To identify the risk factors associated with falls in the elderly using the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries (CDCs STEADI) 2019 scale and the Timed Up and Go (TUG) scale. 3. To find the association between the risk factors and the prevalence of fall among older people.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted to find the prevalence of fall among the elderly in Thrissur Taluk Health Centers. CDCs STEADI 2019 fall risk assessment tool was used to assess the risk factors associated with the elderly. TUG test was used to determine gait, balance, strength, and posture.



RESULTS: In our study, we discovered a prevalence of 41 percent of falls among the community-dwelling older adults of Thrissur. This study has shown that the risk of fall was higher among the female elderly population. 88% are found to be at high risk of fall, and 65% of the population were worried about fall.



CONCLUSION: This study found out a high prevalence of falls among community dwelling older adults.A future study with a larger sample size would be more helpful to confirm the impact of different variables in relation to the risk of fall among the elderly.

Language: en