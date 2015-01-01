SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Alcorn LG, Jiao J. J. Plann. Educ. Res. 2023; 43(1): 122-135.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0739456x19862854

PMID

38736454

PMCID

PMC11086689

Abstract

This study analyzes the effect of different built environments on bike-share usage in nascent dock-based systems in three Texas cities. Past research offers little insight as to whether elements associated with higher bicycle usage in major cities affect ridership in secondary, developing bike-share markets within lower density American cities. In Austin and Houston, a positive relationship emerges between bike-share usage and proximity to high-comfort bicycle facilities. All three cities demonstrated surprisingly minimal relationship between bike-share usage and other proven drivers of bicycling activity in urban areas, which may result from system design for leisure- and recreation-based trips.


Language: en

Keywords

bike-share station usage; built environment; GIS; kernel density

