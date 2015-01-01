Abstract

Child abuse pediatricians (CAPs) provide expert evaluations for suspected child maltreatment. Recently, there has been increased scrutiny of the work of CAPs in both courtrooms and the popular press.1 A particular point of reproval is a perceived lack of transparency about how CAPs introduce the work they do. Although some CAPs have published recommendations about how to conduct such introductions, CAP professional societies offer no clear guidance about how to introduce the role of the CAP, and several high-profile cases have alleged a lack of clarity in CAP introduction.2 Furthermore, the Illinois state legislature has debated a bill that would require CAPs to disclose specific aspects of their role and their relationship with the state's child protective services (CPS) agency.3 The absence of clear guidelines and ethical standards may impair overall trust in the medical system.

