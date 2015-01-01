Abstract

Stigma surrounding suicide is a massive problem in Indonesia. Thus, it is important to study how conversations about suicide take place. We take a machine learning approach and study tweets with suicide keywords to understand how people converse about suicide or express suicide ideation. Tweets with suicide-related keywords were extracted from May to June 2023. 20,057 tweets were subject to topic modelling with an 11-topic solution. While most topics contain negative messages, no purely stigmatizing topics emerge, despite prior research suggesting overwhelming stigma. Various kinds of existential, emotional, and social tweets about suicide take place among Indonesian users, indicating that Indonesian Twitter users utilize the platform to express their thoughts and emotions. Notably, religious-spiritual keywords are highly prevalent, suggesting that in a highly religious society, there is a need for policy makers and awareness campaigns to frame their positive messaging within the society's religious context.

Language: en