Abstract

A concussion is the mildest form of a mild traumatic brain injury (tbi) and resembles the most prevalent type of sports associated tbi. Diffuse axonal injuries, the main pathophysiological mechanism of concussion, leads to disruption of communication between different brain areas. The resulting clinical symptoms may relate to several clinical domains (cognition, fatigue, anxiety disorders, headaches/migraines or vestibulo-ocular problems), all of which need to be assessed in a clinical screening during an evaluation for possible concussion. Appropriate and consensus-based protocols to conduct clinical exams are provided by the Concussion in Sport Group (Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT), Sport Concussion Office Assessment Tool (SCOAT)) and should be used in the most up-to-date version. Therapeutically, slowly and incrementally increasing sub symptomatic activation consisting of daily routine activities, aerobic and cognitive exercises should be introduced early after the trauma. Education about concussion should be geared towards target audiences and will then greatly contribute to adherence and acceptance of medical management.



===



Concussions machen als leichteste Form des leichten Schädel-Hirn-Traumas (SHT) mit Abstand die größte Gruppe von sportassoziierten SHT aus, bei der es durch einen diffusen axonalen Schaden zu einer Beeinträchtigung der Kommunikation zwischen verschiedenen Hirnarealen kommt. Zur Erkennung eines SHT müssen jeweils alle möglichen klinischen Domänen (Kognition, Müdigkeit/Fatigue, Affekt- und Angststörungen, Kopfschmerzen/Migräne und vestibulookulomotorische Störungen) z. B. im Rahmen eines Screenings überprüft werden. Hierzu eignen sich klinische, leitlinienbasierte Protokolle der Concussion in Sport Group (z. B. Sport Concussion Assessment Tool [SCAT] und Sport Concussion Office Assessment Tool [SCOAT]) in der jeweils aktuellsten Version. Therapeutisch ist eine früh beginnende, langsam und graduell ansteigende subsymptomatische Belastung aus Alltagsaktivität, sportlicher (aerober) und kognitiver Belastung anzustreben. Eine zielgruppenspezifische Aufklärung sollte zur Steigerung der Akzeptanz des medizinischen Managements aller Beteiligten durchgeführt werden.

Language: de