Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Disruptive and distracting behaviors in the classroom, from off-task to aggressive behaviors, negatively affect academic engagement and achievement and can lead to more serious problems, including mental health conditions and substance use disorders. The goals of this systematic review were to assess the level of evidence, using established rating criteria, for interventions aimed at preventing or reducing disruptive and distracting classroom behaviors; identify program components common to multiple interventions; synthesize the evidence in regard to students from different racial-ethnic groups; and conduct an economic analysis of these interventions.



METHODS: A search of major databases, gray literature, and evidence base registries was conducted to identify studies published between 2008 and 2022. The authors rated interventions as having high, moderate, or low levels of evidence of effectiveness on the basis of the number and rigor of studies with positive outcomes.



RESULTS: Of the 27 interventions identified across 65 studies (N=73 articles), six interventions received a high or moderate evidence rating. The Good Behavior Game was the most frequently studied intervention. Many interventions shared similar program components, including behavioral management, classroom management, emotional-cognitive processes, and skills acquisition. Most articles (86%) were focused on elementary school students. The four interventions rated as having high evidence of effectiveness also showed generally positive outcomes in studies conducted in school settings with racial-ethnic diversity. No studies met the criteria for inclusion in an economic analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: With greater use and more research, interventions focusing on reducing disruptive and distracting behaviors have the potential to promote student well-being and prevent mental health conditions.

