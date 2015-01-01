|
Citation
|
Marshall T, Hoey T, Rao N, Taylor J, George P, Ghose SS, Cosgrove J, Patel NA. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38736360
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Disruptive and distracting behaviors in the classroom, from off-task to aggressive behaviors, negatively affect academic engagement and achievement and can lead to more serious problems, including mental health conditions and substance use disorders. The goals of this systematic review were to assess the level of evidence, using established rating criteria, for interventions aimed at preventing or reducing disruptive and distracting classroom behaviors; identify program components common to multiple interventions; synthesize the evidence in regard to students from different racial-ethnic groups; and conduct an economic analysis of these interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children/youth; prevention; school mental health