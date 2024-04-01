SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Husain A, Abedzadeh A, Iqbal SS. Radiol. Case Rep. 2024; 19(8): 2992-2995.

The occurrence of testicular dislocation resulting from blunt trauma to the scrotum or abdominopelvic region is infrequent. Due to the presence of significant associated injuries, the diagnosis of this condition can often be missed. This case study presents a case of an adult male who experienced bilateral testicular dislocation following a motorbike accident. Additionally, a concise review of relevant literature is included.


Blunt pelvic trauma; Testicular injury; Testicular preservation; Traumatic testicular dislocation

