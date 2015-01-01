|
Cai X, Zhou N, Chen J, Mao Z, Wang S, Luo Z, Xie M, Mao Y. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e10880.
This study was conducted following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that occurred in early September 2022, coinciding with the commencement of a positive psychology course for the affected students. A sample of 479 Chinese undergraduates was recruited for an intervention focused on weekly gratitude practice. Data were collected through an online questionnaire package at 3 time points: the first week of the course (Time 1), the fifth week (Time 2), and the ninth week (Time 3), assessing gratitude, learning engagement, and the meaning of life.
*Earthquakes; *Students/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; China; Earthquake; Female; Gratitude; Humans; Learning; Learning engagement; Male; Meaning in life; Surveys and Questionnaires; Universities; University students; Young Adult