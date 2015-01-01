Abstract

This study analyzed physical violence against physicians in Egypt from a medicolegal perspective. 88%, 42%, and 13.2% of participants were exposed to verbal, physical, and sexual violence. Concerning the tools of violence, 75.2% of attackers used their bodies. Blunt objects (29.5%), sharp instruments (7.6%), and firearm weapons (1.9%) were used. The commonest manners of attacks were pushing/pulling (44.8%), throwing objects (38.1%), and fists (30.5%). Stabbing (4.8%) and slashing (2.9%) with sharp instruments were also reported. Traumas were mainly directed towards upper limbs (43.8%), trunks (40%), and heads (28.6%). Considering immediate effects, simple injuries were reported that included contusions (22.9%), abrasions (16.2%), and cut wounds (1.9%). Serious injuries included firearm injuries (4.8%), internal organs injuries (3.8%), fractures (2.9%), and burns (1.9%). Most (90.5%) of injuries healed completely, whereas 7.6% and 1.9% left scars and residual infirmities, respectively. Only 14.3% of physicians proceeded to legal action. The current study reflects high aggression, which is disproportionate to legal actions taken by physicians. This medicolegal analysis could guide protective measures for healthcare providers in Egypt. In addition, a narrative review of studies from 15 countries pointed to violence against physicians as a worldwide problem that deserves future medicolegal analyses.

