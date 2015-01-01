Abstract

In a coal mine, air leakage exists in some roadways through doors and other ventilation structures inevitably. Based on this opinion, there are different views on whether these roadways must be assigned airflow in coal mine ventilation design. This paper analyses some relevant regulations and criteria on the designed air quantity of coal mines. Then, based on the ventilation design of the Guizhou Yizhong Coal Mine, through the study of the calculation of needed air quantity of every working place and its distribution method in coal mine ventilation design, this paper puts forward that explosion-proof door, safety exit, and other short distance roadways with ventilation structures need not assign airflow in coal mine ventilation design, while some long-distance roadways need. Additionally, it presents the main reason to support this opinion, gives the distribution method of inner air leakage quantity, which comes with the calculation of the designed mine total air quantity, puts forward the remedy method for the air leakage through ventilation structures in a coal mine ventilation system, then offers the mine operator with the basic opinions for the day-to-day planning and effective operation of a coal mine ventilation system.

Language: en