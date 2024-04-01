Abstract

BACKGROUND CONTEXT: Gunshot wounds (GSWs) to the vertebral column represent an important cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, constituting approximately 20% of all spinal injuries. The management of these injuries is an understudied and controversial topic, given its heterogeneity and lack of follow-up data.



PURPOSE: To characterize the management and follow-up of GSWs to the spine. STUDY DESIGN/SETTING: A multi-institutional retrospective review of the experience of two urban Level 1 trauma centers. PATIENT SAMPLE: Patients with GSWs to the spine between 2010-2021. OUTCOME MEASURES: Measures included work status, follow-up healthcare utilization, and pain management were collected.



METHODS: Charts were reviewed for demographics, injury characteristics, surgery and medical management, and follow-up. Statistical analysis included T-tests and ANOVA for comparisons of continuous variables and chi-square testing for categorical variables. All statistics were performed on SPSS v24 (IBM, Armonk, NY).



RESULTS: 271 patients were included for analysis. The average age was 28 years old, 82.7% of patients were black, 90% were male, and 76.4% had Medicare/Medicaid. The thoracic spine (35%) was most commonly injured followed by lumbar (33.9%) and cervical (25.6%). Cervical GSW was associated with higher mortality (p<0.001); 8.7% of patients developed subsequent osteomyelitis/discitis, 71.3% received prophylactic antibiotics, and 56.1% of cervical GSW had a confirmed vertebral or carotid artery injury. ASIA scores at presentation were most commonly A (26.9%), D (20.7%), or E (19.6%), followed by C (7.4%) and B (6.6%). 18.8% of patients were unable to be assessed at presentation. ASIA score declined in only 2 patients, while 15.5% improved over their hospital stay. Those who improved were more likely to have ASIA B injury (p<0.001). Overall, 9.2% of patients underwent spinal surgery. Of these, 33% presented as ASIA A, 21% as ASIA B, 29% as ASIA C, and 13% as ASIA D. Surgery was not associated with an improvement in ASIA score.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the ubiquitous and heterogeneous experience with GSWs to the spine, rigorous attempts should be made to define this population and its clinical and surgical outcomes. Here, we present an analysis of 11 years of patients presenting to two large trauma centers to elucidate patterns in presentation, management, and follow-up. We highlight that GSWs to the cervical spine are most often seen in young black male patients. They were associated with high mortality and high rates of injury to vertebral arteries and that surgical intervention did not alter rates of discitis/osteomyelitis or propensity for neurologic recovery; moreover, there was no incidence of delayed spinal instability in the study population.

Language: en