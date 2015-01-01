Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Deficits in neurocognition and social-cognition have been suggested to be an endophenotype for suicidal behavior. We aimed to compare the social-cognition and neurocognitive characteristics of adolescents diagnosed with depression with and without suicidal behavior and to investigate whether these functions predict suicide.



METHOD: Adolescents diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with suicidal behavior (n = 42); MDD without suicidal behavior (n = 44) and age- and sex-matched controls (n = 43) were included. The University of Pennsylvania Computerized Neurobehavioral Test Battery and Autism Spectrum Screening Questionnaire (ASSQ) were used to evaluate social-cognition and neurocognitive characteristics.



RESULTS: Several neurocognitive domain values of MDD groups, were significantly different from the control group. Neutral emotion recognition task (p = 0.025) and ASSQ scores were found to be significantly impaired in the patient groups (p < 0.001). Logistic regression analysis showed that, only the increase in the Suicide Probability Scale score was found to be significant as a risk factor predicting suicide (p = 0.007, OR: 1.246).



CONCLUSION: While the neurocognitive and social-cognitive performances of adolescents with MDD were significantly lower than the control group, these performances in the two depression groups were similar. When the predictors of suicidal behavior were examined, it was found that only the increase in suicidal ideation scores predicted suicide.

