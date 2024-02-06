Abstract

This study, the first to analyze accident data from a major compulsory Swiss health insurer (Concordia), reviewed 5,063 dental accident reports of 122,370 children under the age of 16. The predominant cause of injury was a "fall," with "playing" being the foremost activity mentioned and "ground" identified as the primary object of impact. The analysis of the involved objects showed that dental injuries occur most frequently with scooters, bicycles, and stairs. In 2019, 8.14% of children aged one and insured by Concordia suffered a dental injury. By age 16, 58.8% of all children had experienced a dental injury. 0.72% had suffered a primary dentition crown fracture with pulp involvement. Regarding their permanent teeth, 0.21% suffered an avulsion, 0.84% another luxation injury, 0.65% a crown fracture with pulp involvement, and 0.16% a root fracture. A significant increase in injuries per day was observed after the summer holidays. On weekends, there were 28% fewer injuries per day on average than on weekdays. Despite differences among the cantons, the dataset can be considered to be representative for Switzerland. Accident descriptions were often too brief for detailed prevention strategies. Detailed accident information is essential for effective structural measures, which are more effective than promoting behavioural changes. A detailed recording could also be used to draw up a list of the objects frequently involved in accidents. An updated insurance form with an improved nomenclature, the option of digital submission, photo uploads and AI-supported data recording could greatly improve the quality and interpretability of injury data.

Language: en