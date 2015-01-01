|
Chang HL, Yorkgitis BK, Armstrong LB, Thatch KA, Plumley DA, Petroze RT, Larson SD, Fitzwater JW, Lao OB, Markley MA, Fischer A, Pedroso F, Neville HL, Snyder CW. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001286.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
38737814
BACKGROUND: Golf carts (GCs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are popular forms of personal transport. Although ATVs are considered adventurous and dangerous, GCs are perceived to be safer. Anecdotal experience suggests increasing numbers of both GC and ATV injuries, as well as high severity of GC injuries in children. This multicenter study examined GC and ATV injuries and compared their injury patterns, resource utilization, and outcomes.
Accidents, Traffic; Brain Injuries, Traumatic; COVID-19; pediatric