Cannilla H, Messe M, Girardin F, Borruat FX, Bally JF. Tremor Other Hyperkinet. Mov. (N Y) 2024; 14: e23.
38737300
BACKGROUND: Opsoclonus is a rare disorder characterized by conjugate multidirectional, horizontal, vertical, and torsional saccadic oscillations, without intersaccadic interval, resulting from dysfunction within complex neuronal pathways in the brainstem and cerebellum. While most cases of opsoclonus are associated with autoimmune or paraneoplastic disorders, infectious agents, trauma, or remain idiopathic, opsoclonus can also be caused by medications affecting neurotransmission. This review was prompted by a case of opsoclonus occurring in a patient with Multiple System Atrophy, where amantadine, an NMDA-receptor antagonist, appeared to induce opsoclonus.
*Amantadine/adverse effects; *Multiple System Atrophy/drug therapy/chemically induced; *Ocular Motility Disorders/chemically induced/physiopathology; Drug Adverse effects; Drug-induced; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Multiple system atrophy; Opsoclonus; Opsoclonus-Myoclonus Syndrome