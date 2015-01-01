Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opsoclonus is a rare disorder characterized by conjugate multidirectional, horizontal, vertical, and torsional saccadic oscillations, without intersaccadic interval, resulting from dysfunction within complex neuronal pathways in the brainstem and cerebellum. While most cases of opsoclonus are associated with autoimmune or paraneoplastic disorders, infectious agents, trauma, or remain idiopathic, opsoclonus can also be caused by medications affecting neurotransmission. This review was prompted by a case of opsoclonus occurring in a patient with Multiple System Atrophy, where amantadine, an NMDA-receptor antagonist, appeared to induce opsoclonus.



METHODS: Case report of a single patient and systematized review of toxic/drug-induced opsoclonus, selecting articles based on predefined criteria and assessing the quality of included studies.



RESULTS: The review included 30 articles encompassing 158 cases of toxic/drug-induced opsoclonus. 74% of cases were attributed to bark scorpion poisoning, followed by 9% of cases associated with chlordecone intoxication. The remaining cases were due to various toxics/drugs, highlighting the involvement of various neurotransmitters, including acetylcholine, glutamate, GABA, dopamine, glycine, and sodium channels, in the development of opsoclonus.



CONCLUSION: Toxic/drug-induced opsoclonus is very rare. The diversity of toxics/drugs impacting different neurotransmitter systems makes it challenging to define a unifying mechanism, given the intricate neuronal pathways underlying eye movement physiology and opsoclonus pathophysiology.

Language: en