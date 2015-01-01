Abstract

BACKGROUND: In school-age children, upper extremity fractures are associated with both parental and child-related factors and represent a multifactorial entity. This study aims to explore the psychological risk factors associated with upper extremity fractures in preschool children.



METHODS: This single-center, hospital-based, age-matched case-control study involved 55 cases of upper extremity fractures and 55 controls experiencing growing pains. Parents of the children participated in face-to-face interviews. We examined the potential as-sociations between scores on the Mother-to-Infant Bonding Scale (MIBS), Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Self-Report Scale (ASRS), Autism-Spectrum Quotient (AQ), State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), and Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ), and the risk of upper extremity fractures.



RESULTS: Advanced parental age and lower household income emerged as risk factors for upper extremity fractures, while longer maternal educational attainment was identified as a protective factor. In the univariate analyses, elevated scores on the Autism-Spec-trum Quotient Communication subscale (AQ-C), overall AQ score, Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire Hyperactivity subscale (SDQ-H), and Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire Emotional and Peer Problems subscale (SDQ-Int) were associated with an increased fracture risk (Odds Ratio [OR] (95% Confidence Interval [CI]): 1.15 (1.05-1.27), OR: 1.05 (1.01-1.09), OR: 1.25 (1.01-1.54), and OR: 1.19 (1.04-1.37), respectively). The AQ-C and SDQ-Int scales remained statistically significant as risk factors for upper ex-tremity fractures (OR: 1.15 (1.02-1.28) and OR: 1.21 (1.02-1.43), respectively) in the multivariate regression analyses.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that psychological factors affecting both parents and children could potentially increase the risk of upper extremity fractures in preschool children.

