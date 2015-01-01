Abstract

Background

Drivers consider external and hypothetical behaviours of other drivers, but internal factors also impact road safety.

Objectives

This study aims to examine the connection between Cognitive and Affective Theory of Mind (ToM) and Driving Style in road safety. It hypothesizes that a higher level of ToM corresponds to a greater ability to avoid accidents and to assume virtuous driving behaviour. The study investigates how ToM impacts driving behaviour, directly correlating with assessing potential accidents' probability and severity.

Method

207 non-expert drivers, including 164 females, participated in assessing Cognitive and Affective ToM through two tasks. They also completed self-measured questionnaires to assess their driving style and behaviours. In addition, they evaluated 12 videos depicting cars, motorcycles, trucks, and pedestrians to determine the probability of a road accident and the level of danger in each scenario.

Results

The results of the mediation models clearly indicate a relationship between ToM and the reduction of road accidents. Specifically, Cognitive ToM plays a crucial role in assessing the probability of risky and dangerous situations related to Risky and Angry Driving Styles. However, it was observed that Cognitive ToM does not significantly affect the prediction of actual driving behaviours.

Conclusions

Findings are discussed within the theoretical framework of the Task-Capability Interface Model and the Embodied Simulation Model based on mirror neuron research. Our results suggest the importance of creating drive-assistance systems considering both the Cognitive ToM and Driving Style to reduce road accidents among non-expert drivers.

