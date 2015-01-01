Abstract

Unsafe behavior management is an effective way to prevent construction safety accidents. However, unsafe behavior management lacks personalization and needs to incorporate cognitive factors. Therefore, this study explored the group cognitive characteristics of workers' unsafe behaviors under common individual factors. Firstly, the cognitive model of unsafe behavior was validated using structural equation modeling and bootstrap techniques. The results showed a distal mediating between the cognitive processes of unsafe behaviors. Second, the cognitive processes of workers' unsafe behaviors were analyzed using multiple group analysis for three individual factors: age, work experience, and education. The results showed that age is not a significant individual factor in group cognitive characteristics, education and work experience are significant individual factors with group cognitive characteristics of unsafe behavior. Workers with shorter experience are prone to cognitive failure in risk identification, others' influence, self-efficacy, and work skills. Workers with longer experience are prone to cognitive failure in safety awareness, others' pressure, and execution ability. Low-education workers are prone to cognitive failure in risk identification and pursuing energy-saving. High-education workers are prone to cognitive failure in safety awareness, self-efficacy, and work skills. Finally, targeted measures are given for significant individual factors based on group cognitive characteristics of unsafe behavior in order to construct widely used personalized group cognitive management for unsafe behavior.

Language: en