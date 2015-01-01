|
Citation
|
Man SS, Chang F, Chan AHS. Safety Sci. 2024; 175: e106527.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Affective risk perception has been receiving attention from occupational safety researchers. This study proposes the Affective Risk Perception Index (ARPI) to serve as a screening tool and provides a guideline to researchers and safety practitioners for the use of the ARPI. 536 construction workers participated in a questionnaire survey. ARPI scores were analysed using the 15th percentile, median and 85th percentile to create four categories of ARPI, namely 'poor' (0-20 points), 'moderate' (21-41 points), 'good' (42-55 points) and 'excellent' (56-60 points). Hierarchical multiple regression was used to examine the predictive value of the ARPI for the self-reported risk-taking behaviour of construction workers and compare the four categories of the ARPI in predicting such behaviour. Compared to personal factors (including perceived behavioural control, attitude towards risk-taking behaviour and outcome expectancy), the ARPI made the relatively smaller contribution to explaining the variance of the self-reported risk-taking behaviour of construction workers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Affective risk perception; Construction safety; Construction workers; Risk-taking behaviour; Screening tool