Abstract

Pupil size can be used as an important biomarker for occupational risks. In recent years, there has been an increase in the development of open-source tools dedicated to obtaining and measuring pupil diameter. However, it remains undetermined determined whether these tools are suitable for use in occupational settings. This study explores the significance of pupil size variation as a biomarker for occupational risks and evaluates existing open-source methods for potential use in both research and occupational settings, with the goal of to prevent occupational accidents and improve the health and performance of workers. To this end, a two-phase systematic literature review was conducted in the Web of Science™, ScienceDirect®, and Scopus® databases. For the relevance of monitoring pupil size variation in occupational settings, 15 articles were included. The articles were divided into three groups: mental workload, occupational stress, and mental fatigue. In most cases, pupil dilation increased with workload enhancement and with higher levels of stress. Regarding fatigue, it was noted that an increase in this condition corresponded with a decrease in pupil size. With respect to the open-source methodologies, 16 articles were identified, which were categorized into two groups: algorithms and software. Convolutional neural networks (CNN)11CNN: Deep learning models adept at processing large datasets for 2D image analysis. These CNNs, by convolving images with filters, excel at extracting features and achieving high accuracy in image recognition and detection tasks (Chauhan et al., 2018). have exhibited superior performance among the various algorithmic approaches studied. Building on this insight, and considering the evaluations of software options, MEYE emerges as the premier open-source system for deployment in occupational settings due to its compatibility with a standard computer webcam. This feature positions MEYE as a particularly practical tool for workers in stable environments, like those of developers and administrators.

