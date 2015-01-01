|
Chai L. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; 28(2): 610-628.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37052051
OBJECTIVES: The present study asks: Is disability associated with suicidal ideation among Indigenous adults in Canada? And if so, do cultural resources-as measured by cultural identity affect, cultural group belonging, cultural engagement, and cultural exploration-modify this association? METHODS: Data were from a nationally representative sample of First Nations peoples living off-reserve, Métis, and Inuit across Canada-the 2017 Aboriginal Peoples Survey (N = 16,125). A series of weighted logistic regression models were performed.
*Disabled Persons/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adult; Canada/epidemiology; Culture; disability; Female; Humans; Indians, North American/psychology; Indigenous adults; Indigenous Canadians/psychology; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; suicidal ideation; Young Adult