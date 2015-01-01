Abstract

This article selectively reviews the key issues and measures for the assessment of depressive disorders and symptoms in youth and adults. The first portion of the article addresses the nature and conceptualization of depression and some key issues that must be considered in its assessment. Next, the diagnostic interview and clinician- and self-administered rating scales that are most widely used to diagnose, screen for, and assess the severity of depression in adults and youth are selectively reviewed. In addition, the assessment of three transdiagnostic clinical features (anhedonia, irritability, and suicidality) that are frequently associated with both depression and other forms of psychopathology is discussed. The article concludes with some broad recommendations for assessing depression in research and clinical practice and suggestions for future research.

Language: en