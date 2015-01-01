Abstract

Past research has examined the complex reasons for the apparent reluctance of East Asian Americans (ie, Chinese, Japanese, Koreans) to seek mental health services when needed. The current study analyzed East Asian American (EAA) mental health, utilizing inpatient hospitalization data from the Hawai'i Health Information Corporation (HHIC) database. Frequency of inpatient hospitalizations for specific mental health diagnoses (depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and suicide attempts/ideation) in EAA patients was examined. White, Native Hawaiian, and Filipino patients were included for comparative purposes. Retrospective data on adult (18 years and over) inpatient visits in Hawai'i from 2007 to 2017 were analyzed. Variables available for analysis were detailed race/ethnicity, age, sex, island, and insurance type as well as readmission rates, severity of illness (SOI), and initial length of stay (LOS). Overall, there were no significant differences between race/ethnicity groups in regards to readmission, SOI, or LOS for a majority of the diagnoses. However, for depression, even when adjusting for other demographics, Japanese and Chinese patients had significantly higher initial LOS and SOI than White patients, though the strength of this association was weak (R Squared model fits being less than.1 for both outcomes). The reason for these findings requires further examination, including whether EAAs may be reticent to seek help and/or whether healthcare providers are not recognizing the need for assistance.

