Abstract

The prevalence of chronic medical conditions is associated with biological, behavioral, and social factors. In Puerto Rico (PR), events such as budget cuts to essential services in recent years have contributed to deepening health disparities. This study aimed to explore community perceptions, opinions, and beliefs about chronic health conditions in the southern region of Puerto Rico. Framed by a Community-Based Participatory Research (CBPR) approach, this qualitative study developed eight focus groups (n = 59) with adults (age of 21 or older) from southern Puerto Rico, in person and remotely, during 2020 and 2021. Eight open-ended questions were used for discussions, which were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed via computer analysis. Content analysis revealed four main dimensions: knowledge, vulnerabilities, barriers, and identified resources. Relevant topics included: concerns about mental health-depression, anxiety, substance use, and suicide; individual vulnerabilities-risk behaviors, and unhealthy habits; economic factors-health access and commercialization of health. Resource identification was also explored, and participants discussed the importance of alliances between public and private sectors. These topics were addressed across all focus groups, with various recommendations. The results highlight the importance of prioritizing identified community needs, evaluating available resources, and promoting tailored-made interventions to reduce risk factors for chronic health conditions.

